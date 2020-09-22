Paul "Paulie" Ronald Bisson Jr
Somerset - Somerset, NJ- Paul "Paulie" Ronald Bisson, Jr., 56, passed away on September 20, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital-Somerset. Born in Somerville to Paul R. and Marsha (Cameron) Bisson, he was raised in Hillsborough before residing in Somerset.
Paulie loved to sing and loved eating hamburgers. He enjoyed seeing animals at the zoo and was always very inquisitive.
Paulie is predeceased by his mother Marsha Papp; sister, Susan Bisson; and grandparents, Alice and Edmund Bisson.
Paulie leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved father, Paul R. Bisson, Sr.; devoted sister, Deborah Levine and her husband Jeff of Hillsborough; cherished nephews, Jeffrey and Jeremy Levine; and adored niece, Kristen Levine. He will be deeply missed by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, September 25, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Lower Valley Union Cemetery, 445 County Road 513 Califon, NJ 07830. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paulie's name may be made to The Somerset County ARC, 141 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835. To send condolences to the family, light a candle, or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com
.