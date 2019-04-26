|
|
Paul Stec
Old Bridge - Paul F. Stec died in Old Bridge at the Reformed Church Home where he had been a resident since 2012. Before that, he had been a life-long resident of Perth Amboy. Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Eileen (Muchanic) Stec and eight siblings: twin brother Peter Stec, Joseph Stec, Walter Stec, Mary Moran, Pauline Bosie, Agnes Stepnoski, Estelle Jacob, and Andrew Stec. Survived by his daughter Loretta of San Rafael, CA. as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Paul Stec served in the U.S. Army during World War II with the 77th Infantry Division throughout the Pacific, and participated in several campaigns. He received the Combat Infantry Badge, and the Bronze Star, among other awards. He was a life member of the Disabled American Veterans and served in several capacities in the local chapter and was a devoted member of St. Stephen's Church in Perth Amboy.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stephen R.C. Church in Perth Amboy. Interment will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for visitation beginning at 10am.
Paul will be sorely missed by many.
To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019