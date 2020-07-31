Paul Theodorou
Edison - Paul Theodorou, 93, of Edison, passed peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Haven Hospice Unit of the JFK Medical Center in Edison.
He was born in New York City to the late Leonidas and Catherine Theodorou and raised in the Bronx, NY.
He served in the US Navy during World War II as a Navy Seaman First Class. After serving his country he worked as a consulting engineer.
He was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway, for over 53 years and a member of the Metuchen Golf and Country Club for over 45 years.
He played an active role in various local athletic youth programs, including, the Metuchen Edison Soccer League (MESC), the North Edison Shamrocks, and North Edison Little League.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 63 years, Elsie, who he met in Brooklyn, NY, his loving children, Connie and her husband Charles Snyder, Cathy and her husband James O'Donnell, and his son, Leon, and his cherished grandchildren, Jaclyn and her husband Mike Healey, Rebecca and Sarah Snyder, Morgan, PJ , Madigan, and Regan O'Donnell and his great-grandson, Andrew Healey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Road, Piscataway, NJ 08854.
A viewing and funeral service will take place on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, from 10 am to 11 am at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, followed by an 11 am Service of Divine Liturgy. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Flynn and Son/ Koyen Funeral Home, Metuchen, NJ. To send condolences visit www.flynnfuneral.com
.