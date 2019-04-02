|
|
Paul W. Albright
Loveland, CO/formerly East Brunswick - Paul W. Albright, 84, passed away March 28th, 2019 in Loveland, CO in his home.
Born in Summerville, NJ, Paul resided in East Brunswick before moving to Loveland, CO twelve years ago.
Paul was a veteran of the US Army during peacetime. He was a graduate of Rutgers University and was a class correspondent for the Rutgers alumni magazine.
Paul retired from IBM after 36 years as a marketing specialist. During his time with IBM, he was able to travel the world and help establish other businesses that required his expertise. Paul spent his time showing his love and devotion to his family, being a committeeman for the Republican party in East Brunswick, and cheering on Rutgers during all of their sporting events.
He was predeceased by his wife, Rose (Micale) Albright in 1974, as well as his sons Ronald and David Albright.
Paul is survived by his daughter Karen Albright Cloutier and beloved granddaughter Rose Cloutier of Loveland, CO. His sister-in-law Catherine Albright, Niece Cathy Allen, and great-nephews Christopher, Ryan, and Micheal Allen of East Brunswick, and his cousin Shirley Smith of Spotswood.
A visitation will take place Thursday, April 4th, from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
A service will take place on Friday, April 5th at 10:00 am at the funeral home, followed by burial at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick.
For information, directions, or to leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.rezemfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019