Paula Glaser Holcombe
Somerville -
Paula Glaser Holcombe, 85, died June 24, 2020, at her home in New Port Richey, Florida, after a long illness. Born in Brooklyn, New York, Paula grew up in both New Jersey and Florida. She earned her diploma of nursing in Florida, and worked as a registered nurse before settling down in Somerville to raise a family. During this time, she was an active volunteer in local politics, Girl Scouts, and the Jewish community. Paul and Paula Glaser were married 21 years before his passing in 1977.
The medical field drew Paula back to work as a staff nurse for a medical supply company in Somerville. She subsequently held positions at the dental office of Stewart Levine, DDS, Manville, and ENT and Allergy Associates, Bridgewater.
In 1985, Paula married David Holcombe. They retired to Palm Harbor, Florida, in 1992, where they greatly enjoyed family, a wide circle of friends, the arts, good food, playing cards, and the weather. They celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary in April.
Paula will be sorely missed by her husband David; daughter Shelley Drozd and her husband Joseph; son David Glaser and his wife Millie; her grandchildren, Rebekah, Farrell, Emily and Paul; her new great-granddaughter Blair, born June 1; her brother Ivan Papier and his family; and her cousins Joan Jelm and Rosemary Martin and her family, who lovingly cared for Paula at the end of her days.
Graveside services will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Temple Sholom Cemetery, Bridgewater. Arrangements are by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 No. Gaston Avenue, Somerville.
Donations to the American Cancer Society, 669 Littleton Road, Parsippany, NJ, 07054, would be a wonderful way to honor Paula's memory. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.
Published in Courier News from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.