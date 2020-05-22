|
Paula J. Bleeker
Warren - Paula J Bleeker, 73, affectionately known as Oma, passed away peacefully in her home on May 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
She moved to a log cabin in Warren, NJ with her husband, Carl Bleeker in 1971, where they raised their three children; Michael Bleeker, Shelley Melito and Jennifer Carr.
Oma enjoyed gardening, bowling, painting, sewing, fishing and every activity imaginable with her six grandkids: Emma, Evan, Jessica, Brooke, Ben and Beau.
She was a very talented artist and put her creativity to work throwing extravagantly themed parties with piñatas for every occasion. She had a competitive spirit and wonderful sense of humor. If anyone led by example of what it means to live a colorful life it was her, proudly wearing nephew Matt's homemade bunny suit and all.
Paula will be greatly missed by her sister Janice Gnagy and brother John Schaap, in-laws Dave and Henner Scholton, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church will be announced at a later date.
