Paula Kowal
Carteret - Paula Kowal 95, of Carteret, died on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at home. She was born in the Ukraine and lived in Carteret for 75 years. She is predeceased by her husbands, Michael Senyszyn and Iwan Kowal. Paula is survived by her son, John Senyszyn; her daughter, Mary Nigro; her son, Bohdan Senyszyn and Michael Kowal; and her eight grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 12 Noon at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret. Visiting hours will be from 10 AM to 12 Noon. Interment will take place at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019