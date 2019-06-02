Services
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-6222
Mass of Christian Burial
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph RC Church
Carteret, NJ
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
8:30 AM
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Ashnault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline (Walko) Ashnault

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline (Walko) Ashnault Obituary
Pauline (Walko) Ashnault

Carteret - Pauline (Walko) Ashnault, 91, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at home. Born in Carteret, she was a lifelong resident. She was a secretary for Chevron Oil in Perth Amboy for many years before retiring. Pauline was a member of the Ladies Slovak Club and a communicant of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret.

She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Ashnault in 2001; her son, Joseph P. Ashnault in 2009 and her brothers, Edward and Michael Walko.

She is survived by her daughter, Jeanine Klimek and her husband, Jacob, of Manahawkin; her brother, Joseph Walko; seven grandchildren, Kelly Anne, Robert John, Kasie Marie, Kourtney Rose, Kari Anna, Nicole and Joseph; and one great-grandchild, Joseph. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Anne Walko and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will take place Wednesday from the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret. We will meet at the 8:30 AM at the funeral home and begin leaving at 9:00 AM for a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph RC Church, Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visiting hours will be Tuesday 4 to 8 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now