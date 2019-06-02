|
Pauline (Walko) Ashnault
Carteret - Pauline (Walko) Ashnault, 91, died Friday, May 31, 2019 at home. Born in Carteret, she was a lifelong resident. She was a secretary for Chevron Oil in Perth Amboy for many years before retiring. Pauline was a member of the Ladies Slovak Club and a communicant of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. Ashnault in 2001; her son, Joseph P. Ashnault in 2009 and her brothers, Edward and Michael Walko.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeanine Klimek and her husband, Jacob, of Manahawkin; her brother, Joseph Walko; seven grandchildren, Kelly Anne, Robert John, Kasie Marie, Kourtney Rose, Kari Anna, Nicole and Joseph; and one great-grandchild, Joseph. Also survived by her sister-in-law, Anne Walko and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place Wednesday from the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret. We will meet at the 8:30 AM at the funeral home and begin leaving at 9:00 AM for a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph RC Church, Carteret. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visiting hours will be Tuesday 4 to 8 PM.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 2, 2019