Services
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
(908)725-1763
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Lazo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline C. Lazo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline C. Lazo Obituary
Pauline C. Lazo

Pauline C. Lazo, 62, died on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.

A viewing will take place at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Tuesday, November 5 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and on Wednesday, November 6 from 10-11 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home and continue with committal words and interment at Elmwood Cemetery in New Brunswick, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pauline's name to the family directly or through GoFundMe via the following link, https://tinyurl.com/GoFundPauline to help offset funeral expenses. To view the complete obituary reflecting on Pauline's life, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -