|
|
Pauline C. Lazo
Pauline C. Lazo, 62, died on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
A viewing will take place at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835 on Tuesday, November 5 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. and on Wednesday, November 6 from 10-11 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home and continue with committal words and interment at Elmwood Cemetery in New Brunswick, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pauline's name to the family directly or through GoFundMe via the following link, https://tinyurl.com/GoFundPauline to help offset funeral expenses. To view the complete obituary reflecting on Pauline's life, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019