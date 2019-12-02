|
|
Pauline J. Simcox
Sayreville - Pauline J. Simcox, age 87, of the Parlin section of Sayreville, peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at her home. Born in Bayonne, Pauline lived in Parlin for most of her life. She briefly worked at the Naval Base in Bayonne as a typist, but her true calling came when raising her 5 children. Pauline was a member of the St. Stan's Seniors and had been a cook for the annual carnival for many years. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Pauline is predeceased by her beloved husband Russell, her daughter Diane, son James, sister Louise Platania, Uncle Frank Scuderi, and sister-in-law Rose Cuccurullo. Surviving are her 3 loving children Kathleen of Bridgewater, William and wife Judi of Manalapan, and Paula Jo Giannace of Sayreville; her grandchildren William Simcox Jr, and Phillip and Tianna Giannace; her siblings Anthony Cuccurullo and children of Fanwood, and Rosemary Cuccurullo of Toms River; cousins Robert and Jeanne Mazzarachio and children of Waretown; and Aunt Madeline Scuderi and children of Staten Island.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday 8:15am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with a 9am funeral mass at St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church in Sayreville. Entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be on Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm. Completed arrangements, letters of condolence, and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019