Pauline Murphy
Kendall Park - Pauline Murphy, 58, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home in Kendall Park, NJ.
Mrs. Murphy was born on November 30, 1961 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Peter and Evangeline (Tsoumis) Alexander. She lived in Somerset for many years before settling in Kendall Park.
Pauline went to Franklin Township High School, class of 1980. She furthered her education at Somerset County College, having earned her Associates degree in Business. Pauline was a Paraprofessional for Franklin Township Board of Education for children with disabilities, where she worked for over 23 years. She was a faithful member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, where she also was a member of the Barbara Filosoficos Society. Pauline will always be remembered as a compassionate woman whose love knew no bounds, especially when it came to children.
Mrs. Murphy was preceded in death by her father, Peter Alexander and her brother, Thomas Alexander.
She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years John Murphy, their daughter,
Evangelynn Murphy Khan and her husband Usman Khan; her mother, Evangeline Alexander and a grandchild on the way. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ on Monday, February 17th, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Piscataway. Burial will follow at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mrs. Pauline Murphy's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020