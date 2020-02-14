Services
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Piscataway, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Murphy


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Murphy Obituary
Pauline Murphy

Kendall Park - Pauline Murphy, 58, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home in Kendall Park, NJ.

Mrs. Murphy was born on November 30, 1961 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Peter and Evangeline (Tsoumis) Alexander. She lived in Somerset for many years before settling in Kendall Park.

Pauline went to Franklin Township High School, class of 1980. She furthered her education at Somerset County College, having earned her Associates degree in Business. Pauline was a Paraprofessional for Franklin Township Board of Education for children with disabilities, where she worked for over 23 years. She was a faithful member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, where she also was a member of the Barbara Filosoficos Society. Pauline will always be remembered as a compassionate woman whose love knew no bounds, especially when it came to children.

Mrs. Murphy was preceded in death by her father, Peter Alexander and her brother, Thomas Alexander.

She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years John Murphy, their daughter,

Evangelynn Murphy Khan and her husband Usman Khan; her mother, Evangeline Alexander and a grandchild on the way. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ on Monday, February 17th, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Piscataway. Burial will follow at Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Mrs. Pauline Murphy's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gleason Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -