Pauline Parkin



Perth Amboy - Pauline Parkin, formerly of Perth Amboy, passed away alongside family in the early morning of November 25, 2020.



A long-time civil servant for the City of Perth Amboy and graduate of Woodbridge High School, Pauline spent her life in New Jersey, living in Perth Amboy, Hamilton, and for the last five years with her devoted and caring son and daughter-in-law, John and Elizabeth Parkin. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Pauline Lasko-Sorce, her brother, Joseph F. Lasko, and her beloved grandson, Joseph Parkin.



Pauline is survived by her three children, John (Elizabeth) Parkin, Carol (William) Theroux, and Patricia (Timothy) McNamara. Pauline was the loving grandmother to Steven (Sarah) Theroux, Ryan (Carolynn) McNamara, Jamie Parkin (fiancé Matt Jones), Katie (Andrew) Campbell, Colin McNamara and Brendan McNamara. She was also the great-grandmother to Emily, Jackson, Quinn, and Henry. She is survived by her sister-in-law Jacqueline Lasko and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.



The ever-dedicated single mother of three, Pauline naturally moved from caring for her children to celebrating her grandchildren. For more than two decades, she often spent days picking her grandchildren up from school and attending sporting events, concerts, and plays, while sparking adventure running errands, cooking, supervising homework, and much more.



In addition to spending time with family, Pauline was an avid seamstress. She could be found completing everything from minor repairs to sewing last minute patches on Boy Scout uniforms and creating homemade Halloween costumes.



Pauline never lost sight of her roots. Her favorite days were spent with the family together at the shore. The life-long Jets and Rutgers fan, Pauline never missed tuning in to watch a football game. Her bright spirit, driven heart, and loving mindset were an inspiration that will be forever missed.



In respect to COVID-19 health recommendations, family and friends will celebrate Pauline's life on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, beginning with an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Good Shepherd Parish at Holy Rosary Church, Hopelawn, followed by entombment in St. James Cemetery, Hopelawn.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauline's memory may be made to the JDRF or the Deborah Heart and Lung Center.









