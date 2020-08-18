1/
Pauline V. D'Amico
Pauline V. D'Amico

formally of Sayreville - Pauline V. D'Amico, age 94, formally of Sayreville peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Pauline was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She had a great sense of humor, enjoyed cooking for friends and family, playing the piano and a love of bingo. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Pauline is predeceased by her parents as well as her beloved husband Angelo in 1990. She is survived by her adored children and their spouses Thomas & Eileen D'Amico, William & Darlene D'Amico and Debra D'Amico & Patricia Schiavone, as well as her much loved grandchildren Cara, Anthony, Andrea, Matthew & wife Kerri D'Amico, her great-grandson Landon D'Amico, brother Thomas Viggiano and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation hours will be held Friday from 3pm to 7pm at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin. Services are scheduled for Saturday at 9am at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home with a Mass to follow at Good Shepard Parish at 10am in Hopelawn and burial at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed inside the funeral home at once and masks must be worn at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the building to allow the family the maximum amount of guests possible. Letters of condolence, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Good Shepard Parish
Funeral services provided by
Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home
15 Cherry Ln
Parlin, NJ 08859
(732) 721-1290
