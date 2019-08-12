Services
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 257-1191
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rezem Funeral Home
457 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Burial
Following Services
Chestnut Cemetery
Old Bridge, NJ
Resources
Pearl A. Schwarz

Pearl A. Schwarz Obituary
Pearl A. Schwarz

South River - Pearl A. Schwarz, 101, passed away Aug 8th peacefully with family by her side in her South River home. She was born in Milltown to the late Henry and Martha Christ. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 34 years, Alfred Schwarz.

Best known for her cooking, she was a cook at the Crestwood in South River before retiring at the age of 79.

She is survived by her 2 daughters, Judith Necklen, South River, Martha Petrena and husband Mike, Hamilton Twp., her sister Ruth Karren, East Brunswick, 10 Grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her 3 brothers Alden, Wilber and Vincent Christ and a son, Marvin Clark.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, Aug 14 from 2-4 & 7-9 at Rezem Funeral Home 457 Cranbury Rd East Brunswick NJ.

Church Service will be Thursday, Aug 15th at 11:00 am at Trinity Presbyterian Church, with burial to follow at Chestnut Cemetery, Old Bridge.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 12, 2019
