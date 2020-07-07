Pearl Augburn
Perth Amboy - Pearl Augburn, of Perth Amboy, passed away on July 4, 2020 at home. Born in Hardaway, Alabama, she had lived most of her life in Perth Amboy. She was a long-standing member of Cathedral International, Perth Amboy.
Pearl was predeceased by her husband, Richard Augburn; her son, Simuel R. Augburn; a grandson, Kevin Augburn and nine siblings.
She is survived by her three grandchildren, Simuel R. Williams, Kalina Carpenter and Kelli Augburn-Johnson; seven great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild, a sister, Mildred Hall; a brother, George Hall and sister-in-law, Viola; a host of nieces and nephews, and a niece, Lashawn Jackson.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave., Perth Amboy. Interment will follow in Clover Leaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge. Visitation will be held on Friday from 8 AM to 11 AM.
To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at: www.flynnfuneral.com
.