Pearl Golaszewski Kelly
Sayreville - Pearl Golaszewski Kelly, age 82 of Sayreville, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. Born in Sayreville, she was a lifelong borough resident. Before her retirement, Pearl worked as a crossing guard for the Borough of Sayreville for many years. Pearl loved spending time with her family and cherished her time spent with her grandsons. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories RC Church in Sayreville.
She is predeceased by her loving husband Thomas Kelly and her parents John and Sophie Golaszewski.
Surviving are her children George, Colleen Toth and her husband Mark, John and his wife Stefanie, her cherished grandsons William Toth and his fiancé Jennifer, Jeffrey Toth, Corey Platt, Brandon Platt and her great-grandson Christopher Platt.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville, NJ 08872.
Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020