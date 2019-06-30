|
|
Pearl M. Clemente
North Brunswick - Pearl M. Clemente died Monday, June 24, 2019, at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. She was 92.
Born in Weehawken to the late Pasquale and Theresa (Pizzuto) Clemente, she lived in Fairview and East Brunswick before moving to North Brunswick four years ago. She was a records clerk for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in New York City for over 35 years before her retirement in 1986.
Ms. Clemente was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick. She was a member of the North Brunswick Senior Citizens, the North Brunswick Pioneers Club, the North Brunswick Italian American Club and the Early Bird Smartie Bowling League.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister Rita M. Schmon. Surviving are three nieces - Rita M. Schmon-Stasik and her husband Robert of North Brunswick, Barbara A. Schmon of Monmouth Junction and Gloria McGuirl of New Jersey; a nephew Ron Clemente of Florida; and great nieces and nephews including - Katie and Louis Ianni, Matthew and Erin Stasik and Michael Stasik.
Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick followed by an 11:30 AM Mass at St. Mary of Mount Virgin Church in New Brunswick. The committal will follow in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 2151, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or at stjude.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 30, 2019