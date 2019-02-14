|
|
Pedro Morales
Woodbridge - Pedro Morales of Woodbridge passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was 78 years old.
Born and raised in Culebra, Puerto Rico, he moved to Brooklyn, NY when he was in High School.
Pedro was a hall of fame professional wrestler with the W.W.E. and the W.W.F., breaking strides as one the first Latino super stars, a role that he took pride in. He had a lengthy career spanning three decades where he earned numerous championships and titles but that did not stop him from honoring his fans request for autographs, pictures or shaking hands. He was inducted into the W.W.E. Hall of Fame in 1995, the Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame in 2017. The greatest achievement in his life was being able to represent the Latino community in a positive light.
He was predeceased by his son, Pedro Morales, in 2014; parents, Pedro Morales Sr. and Teodora Rivera; and brother, William Morales.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karen Johnson Morales; sister, Aida Morales; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. Visiting hours will be on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 14, 2019