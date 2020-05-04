|
|
Peggianne "Freshy" Walters
Dunellen - Peggianne "Freshy" Walters, 76, of Dunellen, NJ, passed away on May 1, 2020 at New Jersey Eastern Star Home in Bridgewater, N.J.
Peggy was born on June 11, 1943, to Frank and Anna Granger in the Bronx, New York. She lived in Washington Heights, New York with her husband George Walters and her 4 sons. Peggy worked as a nurse's aide at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center until moving to Dunellen, NJ in 1988. She worked as a branch manager at United Teletech Federal Credit Union. In 2010 she returned to her hospital roots as a patient care representative at Somerset Hospital in Somerville, NJ; retiring from there in 2015. In her younger years, Peggy was active in her children's PTA at Saint Rose of Lima Grammar school and for over 20 years, Peggy was an active member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 119 in Dunellen, NJ. Throughout her lifetime, Peggy was happiest when singing and dancing in the company of her family and friends.
Peggy is predeceased by her husband George Walters and her siblings Richard Granger, Frank Granger, Jimmy Granger, Dorothy Watson, Anne Kodama, and Carol Sabino. She is survived by her four sons William Lefchuck, Ed Walters, James Walters and George Walters; her grandchildren William Lefchuck, Matthew Lefchuck, Keith and Samantha Lefchuck, Brian Walters, Sarah Walters, Jonathan Walters, George Walters, Melissa Walters, and Ryan Walters; her great-grandchildren Jaiden Walters and Tyler Lefchuck and Nolan Wirt; her daughters-in-laws Lydia Lefchuck, Cindy Walters and Nicole Walters; her son-in-law Gustavo Fernandez.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions in the state of NJ. All funeral services are private and being handled by the Sheenan Funeral Home. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News from May 4 to May 6, 2020