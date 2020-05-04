Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggianne Walters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggianne "Freshy" Walters


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggianne "Freshy" Walters Obituary
Peggianne "Freshy" Walters

Dunellen - Peggianne "Freshy" Walters, 76, of Dunellen, NJ, passed away on May 1, 2020 at New Jersey Eastern Star Home in Bridgewater, N.J.

Peggy was born on June 11, 1943, to Frank and Anna Granger in the Bronx, New York. She lived in Washington Heights, New York with her husband George Walters and her 4 sons. Peggy worked as a nurse's aide at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center until moving to Dunellen, NJ in 1988. She worked as a branch manager at United Teletech Federal Credit Union. In 2010 she returned to her hospital roots as a patient care representative at Somerset Hospital in Somerville, NJ; retiring from there in 2015. In her younger years, Peggy was active in her children's PTA at Saint Rose of Lima Grammar school and for over 20 years, Peggy was an active member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 119 in Dunellen, NJ. Throughout her lifetime, Peggy was happiest when singing and dancing in the company of her family and friends.

Peggy is predeceased by her husband George Walters and her siblings Richard Granger, Frank Granger, Jimmy Granger, Dorothy Watson, Anne Kodama, and Carol Sabino. She is survived by her four sons William Lefchuck, Ed Walters, James Walters and George Walters; her grandchildren William Lefchuck, Matthew Lefchuck, Keith and Samantha Lefchuck, Brian Walters, Sarah Walters, Jonathan Walters, George Walters, Melissa Walters, and Ryan Walters; her great-grandchildren Jaiden Walters and Tyler Lefchuck and Nolan Wirt; her daughters-in-laws Lydia Lefchuck, Cindy Walters and Nicole Walters; her son-in-law Gustavo Fernandez.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions in the state of NJ. All funeral services are private and being handled by the Sheenan Funeral Home. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News from May 4 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -