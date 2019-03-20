|
|
Peggy Johnson
Bridgewater - Peggy Johnson, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at her home in Bridgewater. Peggy was born and raised in Bay Ridge Brooklyn, NY to the late John and Ginger Johnson and has resided in Bridgewater for over 30 years. She was a New York University graduate receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and was employed with AT&T for over 35 years as the Executive Marketing Director. Peggy was very active in the Bridgewater community, she became a member of the Bridgewater Seniors Club and shortly thereafter became the Vice President than ultimately becoming President serving for three years. Peggy than become a trustee. Peggy was the assistant to the Senior Coordinator of Bridgewater, and the assistant to the Bridgewater Roxie's Dance Troop. Peggy was also an exercise instructor at the Senior Bridgewater Center. Peggy was a board member (treasurer) of the Irish Glen Home Owners Association for over 25 years. She was a devoted sister and aunt to her family and enjoyed every minute spent with her siblings, nieces, nephews, and their children. Those who knew her well, will remember her loving and giving personality and strong enthusiasm for her favorite teams, the NY Yankees and NY Jets. Peggy was totally and completely devoted to her family. When one's mind thinks of Peggy and family, these things come to mind; her giving Soul, motherly actions to all the children, willingness to help all in the family. Peggy had a true Christian Soul and will be truly missed. Safe Travels Peggy, till we meet again…
Peggy is predeceased by her brother, Billy Johnson. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her siblings, John Johnson and wife, Nancy, Eileen Gaudette and husband, David, sister-in-law, Jeanette; nephews, John, Erik and Jack Johnson; nieces, Cyndi Gilbert, and Kim Melino and eleven great-nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held from 2-4PM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 E. Main St., Bridgewater, NJ 08807 and will conclude with a funeral service at 4PM.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 20, 2019