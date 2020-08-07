Peggy L. Hodgetts



Forked River - Peggy Lois Hodgetts, 95, passed away August 2, 2020. She was born in North Carolina on March 3, 1925 to the late Claude L. Wilkins, Sr., and Christine Langley-Wilkins. She was predeceased by her beloved husband and "soul-mate" of 67 years, Edward A. Hodgetts. Edward and Peggy met in Newark, NJ, where they married in 1943, and later moved to Edison, NJ where they resided for 40+ years. In the mid-1960's, they purchased a summer home in Forked River, NJ, and later built their permanent Forked River "dream retirement home".



Peggy worked at Westinghouse - W.C.I. in Edison, NJ as a Quality-Assurance Auditor; served as Shop Steward; and was an Executive Board Member of Local 401. She was also an active instructor in the Educational COPE Programs of District 3 of the I.U.E. She retired in 1988 after 32 years of service.



Peggy was also predeceased by beloved family members, including her son, Douglas Hodgetts; daughter-in-law, Margaret Hodgetts; son-in-law, William Moss; brothers Nelson, Claude, Jr., and Richard Wilkins; and sister, Wanda Marsh, all who resided in New Jersey. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Moss of Forked River, Linda Dapkewicz and son-in-law Dean Dapkewicz of Las Vegas; grandsons Shaun & Scott Moss; granddaughter-in-law, Barbara Moss; granddaughters Erika Dapkewicz, and Ashley Hodgetts, great-grandchildren Natasha & Ian Dapkewicz, and Madison & Maverick Moss; her "Little Sister", Sharon Illario, and many nieces, nephews; cousins; and friends. The family extends a heartfelt "thank you" to Debbie and Kelly Simpson, and Tiana Barnes for the blessing of their loving care, comfort, and friendship to Peggy, and the entire family.



At Peggy's request, no service or memorial will be held. Her wish was to be cremated, with her ashes co-mingled with the love of her life, Edward, so they can once again, be united. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, and in light of the current crisis in our Country, that anyone wishing to express sympathy do so by making a contribution to the local food bank in which they reside to help families in need.



Following is the message Peggy requested be shared with those she lovingly kept in her heart: "I have lived a long and wonderfully blessed life, filled with endless memories - I can only hope I have left all the 'good ones' with you. I do not consider this a 'goodbye', but rather a 'family reunion', that I have long looked forward to, and I ask that you not be sad because I have gone, but rather, be happy that I was here. Until we meet again, may God bless you all, always."









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store