Peter B Goetz
Martinsville - Peter B Goetz, age 84, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at his residence in Bridgewater. He was born and raised in Staten Island and had resided in Martinsville for over 50 years before moving to Bridgewater two years ago.
Peter graduated from Villanova in 1957 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After college, he joined the Coast Guard and taught engineering at the Coast Guard Academy.
His long career at General Dynamics led to his appointment as General Manager for the Electro Dynamics Division in Avenel, NJ.
Peter was an avid skier and golfer and was a former member of the Royce Brook Country Club in Hillsborough, NJ. He also was an ardent reader, especially of his favorite subject history. Most important of all Peter loved being surrounded by his family.
Peter was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather to his loving wife of 61 years, Lois A Goetz and his four children, Susan McGuinness, Anne Fitzgerald and her husband Michael, Carol McCarthy and her husband Gerard, and Peter B. Goetz Jr, along with his ten grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Donald and his sisters Marie Caldwell, Jeanne Hammerle, and Elaine Goetz.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Higgins Home for Funerals, 752 Mountain Blvd., Watchung, NJ 07069. Cremation was private.
Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
To send condolences please visit www.higginsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on July 9, 2019