Services
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ 07069
(908) 756-0017
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ 07069
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Goetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter B. Goetz


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter B. Goetz Obituary
Peter B Goetz

Martinsville - Peter B Goetz, age 84, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at his residence in Bridgewater. He was born and raised in Staten Island and had resided in Martinsville for over 50 years before moving to Bridgewater two years ago.

Peter graduated from Villanova in 1957 with a degree in Electrical Engineering. After college, he joined the Coast Guard and taught engineering at the Coast Guard Academy.

His long career at General Dynamics led to his appointment as General Manager for the Electro Dynamics Division in Avenel, NJ.

Peter was an avid skier and golfer and was a former member of the Royce Brook Country Club in Hillsborough, NJ. He also was an ardent reader, especially of his favorite subject history. Most important of all Peter loved being surrounded by his family.

Peter was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather to his loving wife of 61 years, Lois A Goetz and his four children, Susan McGuinness, Anne Fitzgerald and her husband Michael, Carol McCarthy and her husband Gerard, and Peter B. Goetz Jr, along with his ten grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Donald and his sisters Marie Caldwell, Jeanne Hammerle, and Elaine Goetz.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Higgins Home for Funerals, 752 Mountain Blvd., Watchung, NJ 07069. Cremation was private.

Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

To send condolences please visit www.higginsfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
Download Now