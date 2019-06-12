|
|
Peter B. Sheridan
Bridgewater - 91, died June 8, 2019. Surviving are his brother John and wife, Eileen; son James and wife Kim, son John and wife Sheila, daughter Mary and husband Art Braunschweiger, and daughter Maureen Sheridan; 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be 10 am Saturday at Blessed Sacrament Church in Martinsville. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville. To send condolences, visit brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on June 12, 2019