Peter Bluemel



Peter Bluemel, 69, died Friday, September 25, 2020. Born in Celle, Germany, he was the son of Heinz and Anneliese (Blochle) Bluemel. Peter was just over 1 year old when he crossed the Atlantic Ocean (sleeping in a German made wicker laundry basket crib), with his family on the Liberty Ship General Blackford. He and his sister became very ill on the voyage and needed medical attention when they arrived at Liberty Island. When he started school he knew very little English and life was extra challenging causing Peter to be rather quiet and reserved all of his life. As a child he preferred playing alone with his toy cars but did play Little League and joined The Cub Scouts. From his father he learned electrical work and mechanics as well as hunting fishing and swimming. He attended Quaker Town Elementary School and graduated from North Hunterdon Regional High School in Clinton. He was a US Navy veteran serving on a wooden minesweeper in Vietnam for four years. He became such an expert at repairing the boats that he was affectionately called Dr. Bluemel. Peter was a staunch advocate for truth, hard work and honesty. After his tour of duty he returned to NJ and got a lifelong job with DeWitt Van Nest Electrical Contractors in Bound Brook.



Peter is survived by his sister Helga Bluemel of Tempe, AZ.



Visiting at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook will be from 4:00 - 6:00 PM on Monday, October 12, 2020 with a memorial service at 5:30 PM. Cremation was private.









