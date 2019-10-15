|
|
Peter C. Walus
East Brunswick - Peter Casimir Walus, of East Brunswick, passed away peacefully on Friday October 4, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Somerville. He was 78. He was born in New Brunswick, and lived the majority of his life in East Brunswick.
Pete served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and was station in Germany for the duration of the war.
Prior to his retirement, Pete was a history teacher at Hammarskjold and Churchill Junior High schools in East Brunswick, for over 35 years.
He received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Miami, and a member of the University of Miami Alumni, and two Master's degrees from Ryder University. He was a member of the NJ Teacher's Association. He loved to read books, skeet shooting and horses.
He's predeceased by his parents Casmir and Mary (Szabo) Walus.
Peter is survived by his sisters Ruth Walus and Suzanne Wilder-Caseiro and 16 cousins.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Contributions may be made to , .
Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online obituary condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019