|
|
Peter DeGregory
Bound Brook - In Loving Memory of Peter DeGregory, born and raised in Bound Brook who died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Bridgewater Assisted Living Facility. Peter was 93. He was the beloved son of Cosmos and Delores (Patullo) DeGregory. Peter Graduated from Bound Brook High School and lived his entire life in Middlesex and Somerset Counties. Peter was a veteran of the United States Army and enjoyed a long career with Union Carbide. After Union Carbide, Peter found great enjoyment working with his brother, Raymond DeGregory (now deceased) as Co-Manager at the Colonial Golf Course. Peter is survived by one beloved sister, Jeanne (DeGregory) Freuler of Laguna Hills, California, as well as two nieces and two nephews. Peter was predeceased by beloved siblings: Rose, Emma, Gilda, Raymond and Annette, Peter was well known for having introduced his youngest sister, Jeanne, to his good friend and her future husband Raymond Freuler, at "The Chimney Rock Inn" in Bound Brook. In early life Peter found tremendous enjoyment in participating in sports and continued to follow his favorite sports teams throughout his life with great enthusiasm. Peter was exceptionally adroit in his culinary skills. Peter will always be remembered for his extreme kindness, exceptional wit, and generational recipes. He will be greatly missed by all. The burial was March 17th, 2020 at the Bound Brook Cemetery.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2020