1/1
Peter F. Fiure Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter F. Fiure, Sr.

Flemington - Peter F. Fiure, Sr., 91, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1929, in Raritan, NJ to the late Josephine (Carlino) and Joseph Fiure.

Peter attended Raritan Public Schools and was a graduate of Somerville High School Class of 1946. He served several years in the NJ National Guard. Peter married his loving wife of 68 years, Elizabeth Graziano in 1950. He was employed by Union Carbide Corp, taking early retirement in 1986. After 40 years of service, he returned to Union Carbide to work as a contract worker for several more years. Peter was a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church in South Bound Brook where he served as an usher. He resided in Somerset, NJ then moved to Naples, Florida in 1989 and returned to live in Flemington, NJ in 1999.

Peter is survived by his sons Peter and Robert, a daughter Joyce Bos (Henry), his grandchildren Monica and Christopher and his brothers Joseph (Lucille) and Michael (Marilyn). He is predeceased by his wife, his parents, grandson Shawn Fiure and a sister-in-law Lorraine Bodnarchuk.

Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 9:00, am to 11:00 am with a prayer service 10:30 am at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. Entombment at St. Bernard Mausoleum, Bridgewater, NJ. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Service
10:30 AM
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved