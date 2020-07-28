Peter F. Fiure, Sr.
Flemington - Peter F. Fiure, Sr., 91, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born on March 25, 1929, in Raritan, NJ to the late Josephine (Carlino) and Joseph Fiure.
Peter attended Raritan Public Schools and was a graduate of Somerville High School Class of 1946. He served several years in the NJ National Guard. Peter married his loving wife of 68 years, Elizabeth Graziano in 1950. He was employed by Union Carbide Corp, taking early retirement in 1986. After 40 years of service, he returned to Union Carbide to work as a contract worker for several more years. Peter was a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church in South Bound Brook where he served as an usher. He resided in Somerset, NJ then moved to Naples, Florida in 1989 and returned to live in Flemington, NJ in 1999.
Peter is survived by his sons Peter and Robert, a daughter Joyce Bos (Henry), his grandchildren Monica and Christopher and his brothers Joseph (Lucille) and Michael (Marilyn). He is predeceased by his wife, his parents, grandson Shawn Fiure and a sister-in-law Lorraine Bodnarchuk.
Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, from 9:00, am to 11:00 am with a prayer service 10:30 am at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. Entombment at St. Bernard Mausoleum, Bridgewater, NJ. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Bongiovifuneralhome.com
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"