Peter F. Martens, Jr.
Dayton - Peter F. Martens, Jr. of Dayton, VA crossed the bar on July 5, 2019 at age 96.
Mr. Martens was born April 28, 1923 in Union City, NJ, the son of the late Peter Frederick Martens and Anna Charlotte Stein Martens. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Elizabeth Ann Steel Martens, son Peter F. Martens III (wife, Alice) and daughter Pamela L. Lup, grandchildren Aaron Martens (wife, Elizabeth), Jason Weiner (wife, Greta) and Elizabeth Weiner, four great grandchildren, three step great grandchildren, brother-in-law John S. Steel (wife, Trudie) and former son-in-law &faithful friend Ed Lup.
He was a member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Dayton, VA.
He was raised in Teaneck, NJ and served in the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy during World War II, which included North Atlantic anti-submarine and high explosive storage activity. He attained the rank of Lt. (jg), U.S.N.R.
Mr. Martens attended New York University, the University of Pennsylvania, the University of Georgia and graduated cum laude from the College of Agriculture, Rutgers University in 1948. He retired in 1978 as professor emeritus from the faculty of Rutgers after 30 years of service with its Cooperative Extension Service as a County 4-H Club Agent and Educator.
He was past president and director of the National and State Associations of 4-H Extension Agents, past president of the Kiwanis Club of New Brunswick, NJ and NJ Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Phi professional Extension fraternity. He was also a member of Pioneer Grange No.1 and Pomona Grange No. 5 in NJ, Princeton Agricultural Association and National Association of Retired Federal Employees.
After moving to Virginia in 1985 he served as a volunteer for the Rockingham 4-H program and Rockingham County Fair.
Thanks Pop for sharing with us a life well lived!
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 6:30 to 7:30 PM at the Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. The casket will be closed.
The funeral will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Seeing Eye Foundation, P. O. Box 2068, Morristown, NJ 07962 or the organization of your choice. Condolences may be sent to Betty Martens, 5676 Oak Villa Lane, Rockingham, VA 22801 or sent via email to [email protected]
Published in Home News Tribune on July 6, 2019