Peter Gebauer
Milltown - Born in Kearny, NJ, he grew up in North Arlington, and lived in Hawaii while serving in the United States Navy. He moved to Milltown 52 years ago.
Pete worked for Lockheed-Martin Astro Division in East Windsor, retiring in 1999.
He was a communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Virgin RC Church in New Brunswick. He was a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Knights of Columbus, both of St. Bartholomew RC Church.
Pete was a member of the American Legion Post 148 in Hightstown. He enjoyed bowling and golfing.
Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Marie "Mary Lou" (Ryan) Gebauer; his son Brian Gebauer, and his wife Marybeth, of Milltown; his daughters Deborah Cole of Milltown and Karen Chayko, and her husband George, of Spotswood; his grandchildren Jessica, Jason, Melissa, Rebecca, Sean and Jenna; his great granddaughter Zaya; his brothers John Gebauer, and his wife Rosemary, of North Arlington, and James Gebauer, and his wife Chris, of Frenchtown; and his sister Eileen, and her husband Dave McWilliams of Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 30th, 10:00 am, at St. Mary's of Mt. Virgin RC Church, Sanford Street, New Brunswick. Friends and relatives may call on Wednesday, from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online guestbook for Peter at www.crabiel.com .
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to either the , , or the St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o St. Bart's, 470 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 28, 2019