|
|
Peter H. "Pete" Hansen
North Plainfield - Peter Hunter "Pete" Hansen, 60, was called home to the Lord on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
He was born on March 6, 1959 in Plainfield to Harry Peter "Pete" and Mabel Marie "Skip" Hunter Hansen. He resided his entire life at the family residence in North Plainfield. Pete was a 1977 graduate of North Plainfield High School and received his Bachelor's Degree in History from Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania, in 1981.
He was a history teacher and coach at St. Pius High School in the 1980s and later worked as a substitute teacher in the North Plainfield school system for several years. He then worked as an independent contractor doing construction and remodeling projects. He most recently was the sexton for the United Presbyterian Church of Plainfield. Over the years he helped his hometown by doing field maintenance for the recreation department. Pete was an active member of the Grant Avenue and United Presbyterian Church of Plainfield. He enjoyed sports and he loved his family, especially his many nieces and nephews.
His family includes his sister, Janice A. Lake and her husband, Gregory, of Jamison, Pennsylvania, his identical twin brother, George L. Hansen and his wife, Virginia, of Middlesex, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Harry P. Hansen, Jr., who died as an infant, and Beth M. Hansen Sobel who died March 23, 2016.
Cremation will be private.
A memorial service to celebrate Pete's life will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at the United Presbyterian Church of Plainfield, 525 East Front Street, Plainfield, New Jersey 07060. Friends may pay their respects to the family both prior to and after the service. Memorial donations may be made in Pete's memory to the United Presbyterian Church of Plainfield. Arrangements are under the direction of The Mundy Funeral Home, 142 Dunellen Avenue, Dunellen. For additional information or to sign the guestbook, please visit mundyfh.com
Published in Courier News on Apr. 12, 2019