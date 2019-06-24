Services
Peter "Pappou" Happas


Peter "Pappou" Happas

Piscataway - Peter "Pappou" Happas passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 at JFK Hartwyck at Oak Tree. Peter was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on August 15, 1923. He is survived by his daughter Nancy and son-in-law Billy Peterson; daughter Jamie Happas Susan; grandson Stephen Susan and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents George and Christina, wife Katherine, son Peter, son-in-law Doug Susan and siblings James, Helen, Diana, Mary and Effie.

Peter was raised in New York City and moved to Piscataway New Jersey when he was a teenager. He was a proud member of VFW Post 7504 in Piscataway and was a volunteer fireman in Piscataway for over 50 years. Peter was an honored World War II veteran serving in the 701st tank battalion but like most veterans did not talk much about his war experience. Peter will always be remembered for his extraordinary work ethic and love for his family. He was proud of his Greek heritage, loved spending time with his children's friends and tending to his vegetable garden. Being a pappou (grandfather) also gave him much joy. He will be missed by all whose hearts he touched. A special thank you to all of his caretakers at JFK Hartwyck at Oak Tree for their loving care and treatment.

Viewing will be at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 1101 River Road, Piscataway, New Jersey from 9:00-10:30 with services following at 10:30.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 24, 2019
