1/
Peter J. Boyfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter J. Boyfield

Warren - Peter J. Boyfield, age 74, died on September 11, 2020 at his home in Warren NJ after a long illness. Pete was born in Oakham, a small town in Rutland County in England. He served in the Royal Air Force as a young man and found his life-long passion for aeronautics. While living in England, Pete worked for Marconi and various aeronautic companies. Pete moved to the United States in the late 1970's and has resided in Warren for over 40 years. He continued his career as an electronics engineer working for Lear Siegler, Smiths and finally Kearfott Corporation.

Pete had a fondness for all things mechanical, especially Triumph Stag cars, European motorbikes and old aeroplanes. He loved to travel, Pete had family and friends throughout the world. He was also very generous, and will be missed by all.

He is survived by his step-son Kevin Heinrich and his wife Jody, a god-daughter Monique Bichels in Curitiba, Brazil, his sister Sue Halsall of Stamford, Lincolnshire, England, his niece Louise Harradine and her husband Rob and two children in Auckland, New Zealand, his sister Betsy Smith Urbanski in Toledo Ohio and her children, whom he had just met for the first time a few years ago.

A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday October 3 2020 at Higgins Home for Funerals 752 Mountain Blvd. Watchung NJ 07069 from 2 to 5 pm with a memorial service at 2:30pm.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved