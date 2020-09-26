Peter J. Boyfield



Warren - Peter J. Boyfield, age 74, died on September 11, 2020 at his home in Warren NJ after a long illness. Pete was born in Oakham, a small town in Rutland County in England. He served in the Royal Air Force as a young man and found his life-long passion for aeronautics. While living in England, Pete worked for Marconi and various aeronautic companies. Pete moved to the United States in the late 1970's and has resided in Warren for over 40 years. He continued his career as an electronics engineer working for Lear Siegler, Smiths and finally Kearfott Corporation.



Pete had a fondness for all things mechanical, especially Triumph Stag cars, European motorbikes and old aeroplanes. He loved to travel, Pete had family and friends throughout the world. He was also very generous, and will be missed by all.



He is survived by his step-son Kevin Heinrich and his wife Jody, a god-daughter Monique Bichels in Curitiba, Brazil, his sister Sue Halsall of Stamford, Lincolnshire, England, his niece Louise Harradine and her husband Rob and two children in Auckland, New Zealand, his sister Betsy Smith Urbanski in Toledo Ohio and her children, whom he had just met for the first time a few years ago.



A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday October 3 2020 at Higgins Home for Funerals 752 Mountain Blvd. Watchung NJ 07069 from 2 to 5 pm with a memorial service at 2:30pm.









