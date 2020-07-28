Peter J. DeLario
Mebane, NC - December 8, 1943-July 21, 2020
Peter Joseph DeLario of Mebane, NC 76, died on July 21, 2020 following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, with the love and support of so many. He was born in Plainfield NJ., the son of Peter C. and Constance DeLario. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Veronica, son Peter Jeffrey (Jeff), grandchildren Nicklaus J. and Sarah N. DeLario, of Mebane. He is also survived by his brother Joseph J. DeLario of Mansfield Texas, and many extended family and friends. Pete and Ronnie grew up in Middlesex, NJ. Pete was drafted into the Army in 1964 and served with the 15th Engineer Group outside Paris, France, and served until 1967. He retired from Mack Trucks after a 32 year career. In retirement Ronnie and Pete enjoyed their extensive travels within the United States and Europe. Pete was proud of his Italian heritage and loved gatherings with family and friends, where pasta and red wine were always on the menu. He was a member of the Mill Creek Golf Club, where he had three hole-in-ones and enjoyed living on the 19th hole. Pete's love of cars started with1955 and 1957 Chevys and included a 1967 Mustang and a 2014 crystal red 'Vette. A graveside service honoring his life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on July 31st at Mebane Memorial Gardens. The family will host a reception at the Mill Creek Clubhouse beginning at 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Duke Home Care and Hospice, 4023 North Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27704. Online condolences may be sent to www.mcclurefuneralservices.net
.