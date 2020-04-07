|
Peter J. Mudrak
Carteret - Peter J. Mudrak, 83, a former resident of Carteret and member of Divine Mercy Parish died on April 4, 2020 at Care One Hanover in Whippany
He was predeceased by his parents, Pauline and Augustine Mudrak; his sister, Mary, and brothers, Michael, Alexander, Vincent and Joseph.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Ann, and several nieces and nephews. Private funeral services are under the direction of the Rumpf Funeral Home, Carteret, NJ. Interment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Hopelawn.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020