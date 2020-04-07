Services
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-6222
Peter J. Mudrak

Peter J. Mudrak Obituary
Peter J. Mudrak

Carteret - Peter J. Mudrak, 83, a former resident of Carteret and member of Divine Mercy Parish died on April 4, 2020 at Care One Hanover in Whippany

He was predeceased by his parents, Pauline and Augustine Mudrak; his sister, Mary, and brothers, Michael, Alexander, Vincent and Joseph.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Ann, and several nieces and nephews. Private funeral services are under the direction of the Rumpf Funeral Home, Carteret, NJ. Interment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Hopelawn.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
