Peter J. Syrek, Jr.
East Brunswick - Peter J. Syrek, Jr. passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Reformed Church Home, in Old Bridge. He was 81.
Born in Cohoes, NY, he resided there and in Brooklyn, NY, before moving to East Brunswick 56 years ago.
Prior to retiring in 2004, he was a mechanical engineer with Ethicon, Somerville.
As a young man, Peter was an accomplished musician. He was proficient with the clarinet, saxophone, piano and organ. He played in his school bands as well as in his father's polka band. He enjoyed wood working and fishing. Mostly, he loved dogs, and enjoyed the dachshunds which were part of his life for the last 50 years.
He was predeceased by his wife, Rose (Moronese) Syrek, in 2015, and his brother, Joseph Syrek, in 2017.
Surviving are his son, Peter Syrek, III, and his wife, Evelyn, of Plainsboro; his daughter, Dr. Jennifer R. Syrek of East Brunswick, and his granddaughter, Samantha.
Friends and family may visit on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 9:00-9:30am at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ, followed by a 10:15am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Old Bridge. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dachshund Rescue of Bucks County & NJ, 181 Gilbert Drive, Morrisville, PA 19067 or at doxierescue.com
.