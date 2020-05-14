Services
Peter John Urbanski Obituary
Peter John Urbanski

Sayreville - Peter John Urbanski, 63, of Sayreville, NJ, passed away at Hackensack Meridian Health Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge, New Jersey on May 13, 2020, after a battle with the Covid-19 virus.

He was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey to Chester and Kathryn Urbanski. Peter graduated from East Brunswick Vocational School in 1974 after studying culinary arts. Living in New York City during his twenties and thirties, he moved back to Sayreville to take care of both of his ailing parents. Since 2005, he had been employed at Roosevelt Care Center, Edison, New Jersey, in the position of Operations Chief.

Peter treasured the time he spent with his great-nephew and niece as well as his fiance's children and grandchildren. He had a passion for cooking and loved serving his home-cooked meals at holiday parties. He was a huge NY Jets fan and enjoyed watching Sunday football. Peter took meticulous care of his yard and garden. He was a strong, caring man that took care of his friends and family whenever they needed him.

Peter is predeceased by his parents, Chester and Kathryn Urbanski, nephew, Dennis Sheridan, Jr., aunt, Adele Urbanski, and long-time partner, Mary Ann Zinni. He is survived by his fiance, Karen Wexler, sister, Carolann Sheridan, and husband Dennis, niece, Kelly Kolody, and husband Douglas, and their children, Griffin and Sheridan, and his stepdaughters Christy and Andrea Zinni.

Due to the current restrictions from Covid-19, we are unable to hold any public arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 14 to May 16, 2020
