Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Shimano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Joseph Shimano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Joseph Shimano Obituary
Peter Joseph Shimano

Manville - Peter Joseph Shimano, 79, of Manville, passed away at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Somerset, on March 15, 2020.

Peter was born on April 22, 1940, to Joseph and Cecelia (nee Units) Shuman in Ehrenfeld, PA. He moved to Manville in 1960 with his wife, where he resided until his death.

Peter was predeceased in death by his parents, two brothers, four sisters and his son, Chad Joseph Shimano.

Peter is survived by his wife, Janet (nee Betz) Shimano, sister, Linda Repko (Mike), daughters, Richele Skarda (Dan) and Stacie Coleman (John), granddaughters, Stephanie Zapata (Justin), Brittney Coleman, Rhiannon Coleman and Cassidy Donelan, and great-grandson, David Sims.

Disposition of the body is private. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -