Peter Joseph Shimano
Manville - Peter Joseph Shimano, 79, of Manville, passed away at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Somerset, on March 15, 2020.
Peter was born on April 22, 1940, to Joseph and Cecelia (nee Units) Shuman in Ehrenfeld, PA. He moved to Manville in 1960 with his wife, where he resided until his death.
Peter was predeceased in death by his parents, two brothers, four sisters and his son, Chad Joseph Shimano.
Peter is survived by his wife, Janet (nee Betz) Shimano, sister, Linda Repko (Mike), daughters, Richele Skarda (Dan) and Stacie Coleman (John), granddaughters, Stephanie Zapata (Justin), Brittney Coleman, Rhiannon Coleman and Cassidy Donelan, and great-grandson, David Sims.
Disposition of the body is private. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020