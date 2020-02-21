Services
Thompson Memorial Home
310 Broad St.
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0226
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
United Methodist Church
247 Broad Street
Red Bank, NJ
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
United Methodist Church
247 Broad Street
Red Bank, NJ
Peter M. Delaney

Peter M. Delaney Obituary
Peter M. Delaney

Peter M. Delaney, former teacher, vice principal, principal, and assistant superintendent in the Old Bridge schools, died on February 16 at the age of 82. After his retirement in 1996 he became a consultant to schools in the Middle East, traveling primarily to Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

During his tenure in Old Bridge, Dr. Delaney led the township wide initiative that would merge Cedar Ridge High School and Madison Central High School to create Old Bridge High School.

Peter Delaney was raised in South Amboy where he played basketball and baseball at St. Mary's High School. He graduated from Monmouth College in 1960, received a Master's Degree from Seton Hall, and his doctorate from Nova University.

Peter was a long-time member of the United Methodist Church in Red Bank serving for many years as President of the Church Council and as an active member of the Adult Education Committee. Additionally he performed in several dramatic productions, most notably in "Love Letters" and in his favorite role as the Stage Manager in "Our Town."

Peter is survived by his wife of 40 years, Elinore; his son Michael Sean Delaney, wife Donna; his daughter and son-in-law Beth and Ryan Sinacore; and his two grandchildren Aidan Peter and Keira Alexandra Sinacore. He also leaves behind a host of dear and cherished friends.

A memorial gathering will be held at the Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad Street, Red Bank on Thursday, February 27 from 4-7 pm. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at the United Methodist Church, 247 Broad Street, Red Bank on Saturday, February 29 at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers please consider honoring Pete's memory by donating to:

United Methodist Church of Red Bank, 247 Broad Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701; VNA 23 Main Street, Holmdel, NJ 07733; or by ensuring that a child in need has a happy Christmas this year.

Pete loved music, he loved teaching, he loved Christmas, he loved his family, and he loved life. "Good night, sweet prince, and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
