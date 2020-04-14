|
|
Peter Michael Caruso age, 79 was born and raised in Elizabeth, NJ where he attended St. Adalbert School and Thomas Jefferson High School. Upon graduation from Seton Hall University he entered the United States Army as an officer and served a tour of duty in South Korea during the Vietnam War. Upon discharge Peter was employed by the Elizabeth Public Schools where he was a Classroom Teacher, a Learning Disabilities Teacher Consultant and a Supervisor of Special Education. He continued his education profession after retirement from the Elizabeth Public Schools by becoming a Director of Child Study in the private sector.
Pete was happily married to the former Irene Waleski of Elizabeth and together they raised three children: Mark, Stephen and Gina. Their six grandchildren: Madeleine Irene, Zachary, William, Alexandra, Luke and Emma Grace provided many hours of joy.
As a faithful member of his parish, St. Bernadette, in Parlin, NJ, Pete served in several ministries, was a member of the Holy Name Society, the Senior Club and Knights of Columbus Council 8478. He was a member of The American Legion Lenape Post 211 and The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4699 and The Vietnam Veterans of America. Pete loved listening to, playing and dancing to polka music and also loved photography. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Bernadettes's Parish, Parlin, New Jersey or Mt. Saviour Monastery, Pine City, New York.
Funeral services are private following federal regulations for COVID-19 under the direction of Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin. Letters of condolence to the family and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020