Peter Paul Tomaro, Sr.
Old Bridge - Peter Paul Tomaro, Sr., 90 of Old Bridge, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge. Born in Bound Brook, he had lived in Old Bridge for over 60 years.
Mr. Tomaro was a maintenance worker for Johnson and Johnson, New Brunswick, and the Old Bridge Township Board of Education.
He was a U. S. Army veteran of World War II and a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean War.
He was a huge racecar fan, and enjoyed watching the New York Giants.
Surviving are his wife, Coral Jean Varner Tomaro; three sons, Peter P. Tomaro, Jr., Yardley, Pennsylvania, Charles Tomaro and his wife Maria, Edison, and Anthony Tomaro and his wife Christine, Kona, Hawaii; three daughters, Linda Tomaro and her wife Rita Wolf, Hammonton, Coral Loftus and her husband Patrick, Howell Township, and Anna Tomaro, Old Bridge; a sister, Victoria Hershey, Georgetown, Texas; a sister-in-law, Rita Tomaro, Jupiter, Florida; seven grandchildren, Amanda Troiano and her husband Christopher, Antoinette, Rachel, and Justin Tomaro, and Grace, Sean, and Paul Loftus; and a great-granddaughter, Scarlett Troiano.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 2:30 PM at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown. Donations in his memory to the Hands of Hope Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1057, Edison, NJ 08818 would be appreciated. Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 1, 2019