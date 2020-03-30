|
Peter S. Rebovich
Metuchen - Peter S. Rebovich, known to friends and family as "Mega", 83, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family on March 28, 2020. Peter is survived by his wife Arlene and his children Mark (Krista), Susan Kacani, Amy Rouba, Peter (Linda) and grandchildren Nadine and Nathaniel and his brother, Joseph W. A memorial in celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Arrangments made by Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Metuchen(costello-runyon.com).
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020