Peter Sukosky
East Brunswick - Peter Sukosky passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home from natural causes. Peter was 95 years old.
Born in Manhattan, NY, he resided in West Babylon, NY before moving to East Brunswick over 54 Years ago.
Before retiring in 1989, Peter worked as an Engineer for Cystoscope Corporation in Manhattan, NY for over 30 years where he produced, designed and made medical equipment for hospitals and other health care providers.
Peter was a talented Artist and Craftsman. Some of his work was on display at the Washington Gallery in Washington, DC, at the Brielle Gallery, in Brielle, NJ and in a number of jewelry stores in New York City. Peter's work was also put on display at the East Brunswick Library for the residents of East Brunswick to see. A few of his civil war cannons that were truly masterpieces, and on display in Washington Gallery were purchased by a few of the politicians in Washington.
Peter loved the Atlantic City casinos, his lottery scratch-offs and watching the New York Giants on Sunday's. He also loved gardening and sitting on his rocking chair on the porch.
Peter was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved his children and grandchildren deeply. Peter recently celebrated his 70th wedding anniversary with his wife, Dolores, on May 28th.
He was predeceased by his parents, Michael and Anna (Tapovowsky) Sukosky and his brothers, Mickey and Paul Kravatz.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Dolores "Dolly"; his daughter, Mary Anne Byrne, who was his caregiver and whom he called his "Angel", for many reasons including her moving from her home in North Carolina to take care of both her parents after they were involved in a serious car accident in 2014 and her husband, George, of Wilson, NC; his daughter, Karen Olexa of Piscataway; his son, Peter Sukosky of Calais, ME; five grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements were entrusted to The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, East Brunswick and were private. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.