Peter T. Feury Jr.
Bridgewater - Peter T. Feury Jr., 92, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at CareOne in Bridgewater. Born in Jersey City, he was the son of Mary Linda (McDermott) and Peter T. Feury Sr.
In 1965, Peter and his family moved to Bridgewater. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Middlesex where he served as a lector, and was active in the New Jersey Right to Life Organization.
Peter was a ham radio operator. He was an avid lover of science and classical music. He always enjoyed learning, studying everything from carpentry to electronics.
Peter worked as a Senior Systems Analyst with Johnson & Johnson for 30 years and a public speaking instructor for The Christopher Leadership Courses.
Peter was predeceased by his wife Theresa in 1995 and his son, John in 2010. He is survived by his children, Peter T. Feury III, of Bound Brook; Mary Beth Phillips and her husband, Tom of Middlesex, and James P. Feury and his wife, Maribel of Johns Creek, GA and his grandchildren Matthew and fiancé, Kaia, Meaghan, Michael and James Deaghlan.
Visiting will be Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. Funeral services will begin at 8:30 AM Monday, November 18, 2019, at the funeral home, followed by a 9:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Middlesex. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, NJ 07031.
