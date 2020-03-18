Services
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ 07069
(908) 756-0017
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ 07069
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
752 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ 07069
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Mount RC Church
Warren, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Wittreich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Wittreich


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Wittreich Obituary
Peter Wittreich

North Plainfield - Peter Wittreich of North Plainfield passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.

Peter was born in Hinterberg, Gottschee - Yugoslavia (Slovenia) on February 2, 1922. He was the youngest of three children born to Joseph & Mary (Saumperer) along with sister Sophia & older brother Frank. The family worked in the lumber business prior to World War II. Due to the hostilities of the War in Europe the family was forced by the German Army to leave their home permanently and migrate to Austria where they thankfully found work on one of the local area farms in Styria (Untersteiermark). Also looking for work, Peter found a job as a driver for The British Occupational Command in Austria.

After the War, he immigrated to America with the help of family members already living in the United States. They provided him with a job as a Knitter at their factory in Warren, New Jersey - Mt. Bethel Knitting Mills where he worked for close to 40 years.

Peter resided most of his life in North Plainfield, New Jersey with his wife of 64 years Gertraud (Schemitsch) who preceded him in death in 2016.

He leaves behind two sisters-in-law Hedi Agnello & Olga Wittreich, many nieces & nephews including nephew Walter Rom of Shaker Heights, Ohio.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Higgins Home for Funerals, 752 Mountain Blvd., Watchung, NJ. A gathering will be held on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Mount RC Church, Warren. Entombment is private.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Higgins Home for Funerals, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -