Petro Pisar
South Plainfield - Petro H. Pisar, 94, died on Sunday, August, 25, 2019 at home.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 8:30am - 10:00am in the South Plainfield Funeral Home 2456 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080 followed by an 11:00am funeral mass at St. Andrew's Memorial Church, South Bound Brook, NJ.
Interment will follow at St. Andrew's Ukrainian Cemetery, South Bound Brook.
For additional information please visit www.southplainfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019