South Plainfield Funeral Home
2456 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 756-2800
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
South Plainfield Funeral Home
2456 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's Memorial Church
South Bound Brook, NJ
Petro Pisar Obituary
Petro Pisar

South Plainfield - Petro H. Pisar, 94, died on Sunday, August, 25, 2019 at home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 8:30am - 10:00am in the South Plainfield Funeral Home 2456 Plainfield Ave. South Plainfield, NJ 07080 followed by an 11:00am funeral mass at St. Andrew's Memorial Church, South Bound Brook, NJ.

Interment will follow at St. Andrew's Ukrainian Cemetery, South Bound Brook.

For additional information please visit www.southplainfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019
