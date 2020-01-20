|
Philip A. Esposito
Bridgewater - Philip A. Esposito,60, died January 19 at RWJ at Somerset in Somerville. He was born in Hackensack and resided in Scotch Pains and Union before moving to Bridgewater in 1995. Mr. Esposito was employed as a Program Manager for AT&T, Bedminster, retiring in 2000 after 16 years with the company. A graduate of Montclair State University and a member of St. Bernard Church, Bridgewater, Mr. Esposito was a 100% Dallas Cowboy fan and was known affectionately by his colleagues at AT&T as "Philly Cheese Steak", so why would a young man who grew up in Bergen County, close to Meadowlands (Giants) and known as "Philly Cheese Steak, (Eagles) be a Cowboys Fan, only those who knew him well and will miss him forever, know. Surviving are his devoted wife of 31 years Marilyn, his brothers John (wife Ann),Charles and Michael Esposito and his sisters Eleanor Persival (husband David),Elizabeth Raleigh (husband Christopher) and AnnMarie Ritchie (husband Michael) and a brother-in-law Charles Kuboosh. His brother Robert Esposito predeceased him. Visiting hours from 5pm-9pm on Wednesday, January 22, at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10am on Thursday, January 23, at the St. Bernard Church, 500 Route 22 (Eastbound Lane), Bridgewater. Interment to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater. Memorial donations may be made in Philip's memory to American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA) by calling 800-886-2282 or to St. Bernard Church.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020