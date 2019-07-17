|
|
Philip C. Gibbs
Bridgewater - Philip C. Gibbs, 88, of Bridgewater (formerly Metuchen) died on July 15, 2019 at Care One at Somerset Valley in Bound Brook surrounded by his family.
Born in Metuchen, he resided in Edison, returned to Metuchen before moving to Bridgewater 10 years ago. Philip worked as the Vice President at Pro-Form Packaging Inc. in Dunellen for over 30 years. Philip proudly served in the United States Navy, where he fought in the Korean War. He was a Charter Member at the Metuchen Elks, as well as a Past Master for the Mt. Zion Masonic Lodge in Metuchen. He was also a member of the Scottish Right Free Masonry, a volunteer for the Metuchen Fire Department & a Scout Master.
He is predeceased by 3 siblings; S. Roy Gibbs, Nanette Rudolph Parcinski, and Geraldine Gibbs Blake.
Philip is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Joan; children, Lori Mohr & Vic Swanson of Whitehouse Station; & son, Kenneth D. Gibbs & wife Michelle of Martinsville; 3 grandchildren; Michael Mohr, Cosette Gibbs, and Noah Gibbs; & many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 am at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt.27), Metuchen followed by interment at Hillside Cemetery in Metuchen.
A visitation will take place on Friday from 6-9 pm.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 17, 2019