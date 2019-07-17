Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Gibbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip C. Gibbs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip C. Gibbs Obituary
Philip C. Gibbs

Bridgewater - Philip C. Gibbs, 88, of Bridgewater (formerly Metuchen) died on July 15, 2019 at Care One at Somerset Valley in Bound Brook surrounded by his family.

Born in Metuchen, he resided in Edison, returned to Metuchen before moving to Bridgewater 10 years ago. Philip worked as the Vice President at Pro-Form Packaging Inc. in Dunellen for over 30 years. Philip proudly served in the United States Navy, where he fought in the Korean War. He was a Charter Member at the Metuchen Elks, as well as a Past Master for the Mt. Zion Masonic Lodge in Metuchen. He was also a member of the Scottish Right Free Masonry, a volunteer for the Metuchen Fire Department & a Scout Master.

He is predeceased by 3 siblings; S. Roy Gibbs, Nanette Rudolph Parcinski, and Geraldine Gibbs Blake.

Philip is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Joan; children, Lori Mohr & Vic Swanson of Whitehouse Station; & son, Kenneth D. Gibbs & wife Michelle of Martinsville; 3 grandchildren; Michael Mohr, Cosette Gibbs, and Noah Gibbs; & many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 am at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt.27), Metuchen followed by interment at Hillside Cemetery in Metuchen.

A visitation will take place on Friday from 6-9 pm.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now