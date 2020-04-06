|
Philip L. Edgecomb
Monroe Township - Philip L. Edgecomb, 86, passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020, after a short battle with cancer, at his home in Monroe Twp. Philip was born and raised in Limestone, ME and lived in East Brunswick for 40 years before settling in Stonebridge in Monroe Twp. 8 years ago. Philip proudly served his country in the US Army Reserves. He received his PhD in Agricultural Education from Pennsylvania State University in 1961. He was a professor at Rutgers University and then at the County College of Morris. In addition to being a professor, he was the Academic Coordinator of the Agricultural Technology Program at the County College of Morris from 1980 until his retirement in 1998. After a long career in Agricultural Technology, he was awarded Professor Emeritus of the County College of Morris. He was a long time active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in East Brunswick where he was very involved. He spent many years serving on the pastor parish relations committee, working with the Crisis Room and helping with Meals on Wheels. He most recently attended church at the Cranbury United Methodist Church. He led an active life within the community of Stonebridge, where he was on the Property and Grounds Committee and a member of the Stonebridge Men's Club. He also enjoyed going on multiple trips with other members of the community. Most of all he enjoyed being surrounded by his family and was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by four siblings: Mildred, Clara, Byron and Gerald and his son in law, Timothy Dowling.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jacquelyn (Irwin) Edgecomb of Monroe Twp., four children: Jeffrey Edgecomb and his wife Virginia of Sewaren, Susan Gasko and her husband Peter of Monroe Twp., Michelle Dowling of Boulder, CO and Pamela Yee and her husband Stanley of Wilton, CT, eight grandchildren: Peter Jr., Christina and Kirsten Gasko, Keenan and Cormac Dowling and Jordyn, AJ and Emma Yee, his brother Willis 'Dusty' Edgecomb of Westerly, RI.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, funeral services are being held privately and are under the direction of the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the - .
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020